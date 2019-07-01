A driver who authorities said crashed into a vehicle while being pursued by D.C. police on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, killing a woman, has been charged with manslaughter, according to court documents.

Darnell Basset, 24, of Northeast Washington, was charged in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt because that part of the parkway in Maryland is federal property.

Basset was hospitalized after the June crash with serious injuries. Representatives for the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland declined to comment on Basset’s status beyond what is filed in court. An initial court date in the case has not yet been set.

D.C. police have said Basset’s vehicle struck a marked police cruiser in Northeast Washington and then sped off shortly after 9 p.m. on June 24. A police officer pursued the vehicle north on D.C. 295, which turns into the parkway. Radio transmissions show a supervisor ordered the officer to stop the pursuit one minute before police said Basset’s vehicle rear-ended a car stopped on the side of the road near the Capitol Beltway interchange.

The woman inside the car, Brittany Burks, 27, of Amherst, N.Y., was killed. The circumstances of the crash and the pursuit are being investigated. The officer who gave chase has been put on administrative leave as the department examines whether he followed proper procedures.

Additional details could be made public when Basset makes his first appearance in court and a more detailed affidavit is filed.

Michael T. CitaraManis, Basset’s attorney with the Federal Public Defender’s office in Maryland, declined to comment when reached Monday.

