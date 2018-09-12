U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle near Union Station in Northwest Washington that has caused significant travel delays near the Capitol grounds.

Capitol Police released few details but a spokeswoman said police were “doing due diligence to investigate a suspicious vehicle.”

D.C. police report multiple streets closed for the investigation including:

-Louisiana Avenue between Columbus Circle and New Jersey Avenue

-D Street between Delaware Avenue and New Jersey Avenue

-Massachusetts Avenue between 1st Street and North Capitol Street

and Delaware Avenue between Massachusetts Avenue and D Street.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.