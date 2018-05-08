A federal judge is demanding District officials appear in court this week to explain a spate of unauthorized early releases of inmates also facing federal charges.

The hearing set for Friday involves an inmate awaiting federal trial who was about to be set free despite a court order stating he posed a public safety threat. The court order also noted he had a pending charge for attempted murder in Prince George’s County.

Jarrell Harris, 23, remained behind bars despite the D.C. release plans, court records indicate, but only because Prince George’s County police had placed a separate hold on him.

Harris’s unauthorized release order was not an isolated event.

Since June 1, at least five other inmates that courts ordered held in pending federal criminal cases in the District have been mistakenly released by the D.C. jail, returning only after they were rearrested or surrendered, court records show.

And on Monday, a man accused in the fatal shooting of his 16-year-old girlfriend in the District was rearrested, four days after he was released from custody. District officials said they were working to sort out what missteps led to that 18-year-old suspect’s transfer and release.

The releases come amid a new buildup of frustration among court and law enforcement officials over jail operations, a decade after high-profile mistakes led to lawsuits that cost taxpayers millions to settle.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the District called on D.C. officials to explain why his order to hold Harris was not followed and how the near-miss release occurred.

Sullivan had ordered Harris detained at the jail after he had walked away in November from a Southeast Washington halfway house, where he was finishing a sentence for a 2015 conviction for pulling a gun and threatening to kill a coworker. Harris was at large for months before he was spotted by police, who recaptured him after a high-speed chase that injured an officer.

That’s when Sullivan declared him a public safety threat and ordered him to remain jailed until trial.

The releases have provoked finger-pointing between the D.C. jail — which holds prisoners — and the U.S. Marshals Service, which transports prisoners between the jail and the D.C. Superior and U.S. District courts.

Errors appear to occur when D.C. jail has custody of inmates with cases before both the federal and local court, including when inmates have returned to one or both courts for violating terms of supervision after prior convictions.

Those overlapping responsibilities add complexity to the jail’s work. However, judges, lawyers and District lawmakers say that does not excuse failures to keep straight court orders that affect public safety and individuals’ constitutional rights

In other recent cases, Byron Sneed was freed days after pleading guilty April 3 to walking out of a halfway house, despite cautioning officials that he believed he still was supposed to be held pending sentencing. He arranged to turn himself in four days later to U.S. marshals.

Michael Medley, indicted on a charge of illegal possession of firearms, was released in error on Dec. 1, before getting in touch with a federal defender and voluntarily returning to court five days later.

Others released prematurely include a suspect facing a potential third conviction on alleged drug and gun charges. The suspect was released in August and appears to have missed a March 6 plea hearing, according to available court records.

Also, a man under indictment for illegal possession of a firearm and intent to distribute PCP was free for 39 days before his rearrest, the records show.

Another defendant was inadvertently freed in July and out of jail for two months after he was indicted on a charge of possessing a stolen firearm, court files show.

A spokesman for D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) declined to comment Monday on Harris’s case or the other apparent early releases but said the office will be filing a response to Sullivan’s order on Tuesday.

D.C. Department of Corrections Quincy Booth said through a spokeswoman that the agency would answer the court’s inquiry on Tuesday.

The detention system’s failures have prompted repeated promises by corrections officials to improve an operation that has cost taxpayers more than $18 million since 2005 to settle lawsuits on behalf of thousands of inmates held past their release dates or wrongly strip-searched.

The city last fall began paying $6 million awarded in the latest overdetention settlement, from 2013, after the federal court’s then-chief judge blasted the city’s failure to deliver on reforms as “conscience-shocking.”

A new class-action lawsuit on behalf of prisoners alleges the government is hiding the extent of its problem in holding inmates too long. Jail officials in those court filings say they made rigorous changes and that the over-detention problem has dwindled to a trickle.

The D.C. Council has pressed for more oversight after the disclosure last October that an inmate was mistakenly held at the jail for 77 days after a misdemeanor charge against him had been dropped. The inmate, a 28-year-old roofer who went more than two months without seeing a lawyer or a court hearing, was freed only after another prisoner flagged his own lawyer to the problem.

Corrections spokeswoman Keena Blackmon said in a statement Monday, “Each year, the Department processes about 50,000 intakes, releases, returns, transports, transfers, and holds and it has policies in place to prevent improper detentions and releases.”

She added: “In the event an error does occur, the Department immediately reviews the incident and existing policies to ensure it does not happen again. The Department’s goal is the safety and security of its inmates, including their release from custody.”

Sullivan, the federal judge who has summoned the District officials to a hearing, chairs a joint District and federal law enforcement, corrections and court panel on jail operations. He declined to comment beyond his two-sentence order issued requiring an explanation of Harris’s handling.

“It has come to the Court’s attention that despite this Court’s commitment of Mr. Harris, he was released from detention by authorities at the District of Columbia Department of Corrections on or about April 24, 2018,” Sullivan wrote in the court’s electronic docket.

“The District of Columbia Department of Corrections is therefore ORDERED to explain in writing the circumstances surrounding the release of Mr. Harris,” the entry states.

In earlier responses to the D.C. Council’s public safety committee, Booth, the head of corrections, called the “paper flow process” among the courts and jail “extremely complex.”

Booth said jail and U.S. marshals officials have cooperated in “extensive working meetings” to streamline how inmates are held, released and tracked, and to impose accountability for errors with a “checks and balances” review system.

A spokesman for the marshals service declined to comment.