Bolton’s memoir, an account of his 19 months as Trump’s top national security official, offers a withering portrait of the president as an “erratic” and “stunningly uninformed” leader. Bolton called Trump incompetent and “unfit for office” in promotional interviews.

Trump has responded on Twitter by calling Bolton a “Wacko” and claimed that the former close aide’s account is “a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad.”

The department filed a lawsuit Tuesday, seven days before the scheduled June 23 release of “The Room Where It Happened,” targeting any of Bolton’s profits from the 592-page book, including a $2 million advance.

The government has not sued publisher Simon & Schuster, but it argued in a potentially precedent-setting step that if a court enjoins Bolton, the order should also bind the publisher and bookstores.

“Disclosure of the manuscript will damage the national security of the United States,” the Justice Department wrote in a 37-page filing, citing declarations by four of the government’s highest-ranking national security officials. The filing also included a sealed submission alleging six examples of book passages requiring protection.

Bolton attorney Charles J. Cooper called allegations that his client defied the government’s pre-publication review process a “pretext to censor or delay Mr. Bolton, in violation of his constitutional right to speak on matters of the utmost public import.”

Cooper has said Bolton participated in a painstaking, good faith, four-month review. Bolton, Cooper said, was informed April 27 by a career White House official assigned to conduct the review, Ellen Knight, that the final version of the book did not contain classified material.

At that point, Cooper said in a court filing late Thursday, Bolton fulfilled his obligation to the government. But Trump and White House aides withheld a final confirmation letter, “attempting to run out the clock before the [November] election,” Bolton said in a declaration. His lawyer accused the administration of politicizing and abusing the review process in “a regrettable pretext designed to cover up what is in fact a determined political effort” to silence Bolton.

The case will turn on a complex area of law, in which the government must convince the judge that the manuscript includes properly classified information that Bolton agreed never to disclose without approval — particularly the most sensitive category of top secret “sensitive compartmentalized information” or TS/SCI.

If so, the Justice Department also could seek to prosecute Bolton for publishing the book without authorization.

Legal analysts said the government could be hard-pressed to make its showing before U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth of Washington, D.C., by Tuesday. If it does, it faces another hurdle in showing that the court can prevent the harm the government claims it will suffer by entering a sweeping order barring Simon & Schuster and individual booksellers from sales.

More than 200,000 copies have already been distributed, shipped to Canada, Europe, India and the Middle East, or printed in Australia and the United Kingdom, Cooper said. “There is nothing that Ambassador Bolton can do to stop the book from becoming public on June 23; indeed, it is already public,” he said, citing the “surreal nature of the government’s request” when a CBS News reporter Thursday questioned the White House press secretary while holding a copy of the book in her hand.

The Supreme Court has never upheld an attempt to stop publication of a work on matters of public importance, First Amendment law specialist Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. said in a friend-of-the-court brief for PEN America, a nonprofit writers group. He added that the government has sought to circumvent that doctrine of so-called prior restraint on free speech and free press by asking the court to order Bolton to stop his publisher.

“It is not difficult to see what is going on: The President is employing the apparatus of the federal government to punish his political enemies, thwart freedom of speech and pursue his political interests in an election year,” Boutrous wrote.

The doctrine was also invoked in a brief filed by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, the trade association for the American book publishing industry and the publishers of the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post — newspapers that carried excerpts or articles about the book.

The groups cited the publication by the Times and The Post in 1971 of the Pentagon Papers, which detailed the U.S. government’s top-secret actions in Vietnam.

A ruling for the Justice Department, the brief said, “would transform the Government’s already vast classification authority into an impermissible system of prior restraint,” where a unilateral government declaration of secrecy “could stop a book publisher from publishing, a distributor from distributing, a seller from selling, and a reader from reading, political or expressive work critical” of agencies or officials.

Lamberth — a Reagan appointee and former presiding judge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and chief district judge in Washington — has defended open government and records laws. In 2011 remarks, he called federal courts “far too deferential” to the executive branch withholding of information from the public on national security grounds, chiding judges for giving “almost blind deference” to such claims.

In government filings, Michael Ellis, a former aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and the National Security Council’s new senior director for intelligence, who held up approval of Bolton’s manuscript, said passages of it “reasonably could be expected to cause damage, serious damage, or exceptionally grave damage to the United States.”

In a separate declaration to the court, Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency, said a limited portion of the draft manuscript “implicates” TS/SCI, and that “compromise of this information could result in the permanent loss of a valuable [signal intelligence] source and cause irreparable damage to the U.S. [signal intelligence] system.”

It is not clear whether the government included that specific example in its sealed submission for Lamberth’s private review, who or when that information was classified as TS/SCI, or whether the government was ready to publicly reveal such information, as would likely be required in a criminal prosecution.

In his Thursday filing, Bolton said that two days earlier, the same day the Justice Department filed suit, the White House notified him it sought “sweeping” changes that apparently would eliminate passages describing most of Trump’s conversations with advisers, foreign leaders and numerous others portraying him in an unflattering light.

At no point did Knight or any other National Security Council official suggest the manuscript contained SCI before Nakasone’s declaration suggested it Wednesday, Bolton said.

The publisher’s chief executive, Jonathan Karp, said in a declaration for the defense that Bolton lost any authority to delay the book after Simon & Schuster formally accepted his manuscript, shortly after his representatives said the NSC had informed him that he had made the final change it requested in April.

Bolton promised in his book deal that neither publication nor sale would violate any federal or state law or regulation, Karp said.

Among its disclosures, the book states that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 U.S. election, confirms that Trump attempted to use military aid to pressure Ukraine on political investigations, and says Trump expressed willingness to halt or obstruct criminal investigations as personal favors to authoritarian foreign leaders.