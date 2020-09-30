The case dates to 2017 when Billie, who was a 19-year-old Virginia Beach college student, went missing as she was on her way to work at a sandwich shop at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Norfolk. She was later found dead.

Brown was charged in connection with her abduction in November 2017. And in December 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Brown on charges including kidnapping resulting in death, sexual abuse and stalking.

According to court documents filed by his lawyers, Brown has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Mental health officials determined that even a “multi-drug regimen is not likely to restore Mr. Brown, and that in — in fact — nothing is,” the documents state. The papers go on to say that Brown “cannot be restored to competency.”

Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia, said Brown will be treated at a government facility.

“If he becomes competent in the future, we intend to proceed with his prosecution,” Stueve said. Officials said the indictment against Brown remains in effect.

Andrew W. Grindrod, a public defender for Brown, said Wednesday that he had no comment on the judge’s latest decision.

Billie had graduated from Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County, Md., before she moved to Virginia to go to the Art Institute of Virginia Beach, where she studied culinary arts.

Brown had spent 21 years in the Navy and had most recently worked as a day laborer. He was working a construction job at the sub shop where Billie worked and often went inside.

On Sept. 18, 2017, Billie failed to show up for work at the Blimpie sub shop on the naval base even though surveillance cameras showed her car on the base and she didn’t go to her college ­classes.

Investigators later found her cellphone in a dumpster and her car in Norfolk before finding her body in a wooded area behind a church in Charlotte. She was missing teeth, and her body was found on a plastic tarp. Investigators matched DNA that was taken from a sweatshirt and shirt on Billie to that of Brown, according to charging documents.

In an interview with FBI agents, Brown had said he was on the naval base on the evening before Billie went missing, according to court documents. He said he had blacked out at some point and couldn’t remember what he did for several days after that.

Billie’s parents had appeared on television, reached out to politicians and shared information about other missing-persons ­cases during the investigation of their daughter’s case. She was her mother’s only child and had six half siblings and a longtime boyfriend at the time of her death, her family has said.

Billie’s mother, Brandy Billie-Moore, 43, said Wednesday that her family was “devastated” with the decision that Brown is incompetent to stand trial.

“We were hoping we could have closure for ourselves and our daughter,” Billie-Moore said. She said the family still doesn’t fully know what happened to her daughter and had hoped to learn more in a trial.

She said the “good thing” is that Brown “won’t be able to be released to the general public.” She said she thinks of her daughter often and how they liked to chat and eat shrimp tacos together.