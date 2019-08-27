The U.S. Park Police have identified a body that was found in Great Falls Park in Virginia early Saturday morning.

Officers said they were dispatched around 9:45 a.m. Saturday to a report of a dead body.

Police identified the man as 77-year-old Russell Larkin, of Northern Virginia. Larkin was reported missing to Fairfax County police around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to the department.

Park Police said investigations show Larkin fell onto rocks.

Kayakers came across the body Saturday while paddling through the Potomac River and contacted U.S. Park Police, according to officers.

