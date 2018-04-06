A U.S. Park Police officer in Maryland fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself in what authorities are calling a domestic-related murder-suicide.

The shooting occurred after Jose Ramon Bumbray, 46, got into an argument with his wife Thursday at their home in the 5000 block of Fallen Timber Way in Indian Head, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Bumbray shot Brenda Jenette Harrison-Bumbray, 50, with his duty weapon around 8 p.m. and then shot himself, the sheriff’s office said.

The couple’s adult son found his parents shot after hearing the argument and gunfire, authorities said.

Harrison-Bumbray was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Bumbray was taken to a hospital where he later died.