Ghaisar, 25, briefly stopped twice and then drove away, video released by Fairfax County police shows. After a third stop, Ghaisar again pulled away as Vinyard and Amaya aimed their guns at him, the video shows, and the officers fired nine times into Ghaisar’s Jeep.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District, which has been investigating the case, said they “cannot prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the two USPP officers committed willful violations of the applicable federal criminal civil rights statute when they shot Mr. Ghaisar.”

The Park Police never explained why the officers shot Ghaisar. Authorities also did not publicly identify the officers; their names were revealed in a civil lawsuit filed by the Ghaisar family in federal court in Alexandria. In that civil suit, the officers contend they fired in self-defense.

Ghaisar’s family, with the support of Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and others, had repeatedly pressed for details of the investigation in the months and years following the shooting. Family and friends demonstrated outside the Justice Department repeatedly and outside the Interior Department. They were planning a vigil at the Lincoln Memorial to mark the second anniversary of Ghaisar’s death.

The shooting also prompted legislation that would require federal officers to wear body cameras.

Ghaisar was an accountant with no criminal history, born and raised in Northern Virginia. He graduated from Langley High School and Virginia Commonwealth University, lived by himself in an apartment in Tysons Corner and worked for his father’s accounting firm in McLean. He was single with no children.

Ghaisar’s family said he was shot four times in the head. The Park Police waited five hours before notifying Ghaisar’s parents he’d been shot, and they did not tell them who was involved, the Ghaisars said.

Ghaisar lived for ten days before he was removed from life support on Nov. 27, 2017, in the same hospital where he was born.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. later released the videos from his officers. The FBI took over the case and the U.S. attorney’s office in Alexandria recused itself from handling any prosecution.

Park Police policy states that “an officer may use deadly force only when necessary,” and only when they have a “reasonable belief” that the subject “poses an imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm to the officer or to another person.” The use of deadly force on “fleeing felons” is only justified, the department policy states, if “the individual has committed a felony involving the infliction or threatened infliction of serious physical injury or death and the escape of the individual would pose an imminent threat of serious physical harm.”

Similarly, Park Police policy discourages the firing of guns at moving vehicles. “Officers shall not fire at a moving vehicle,” the policy states, “except when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person.”

Little is known publicly about Vinyard and Amaya, who are both married with children. Amaya has been a Park Police officer since September 2009. Vinyard has been a Park Police officer since September 2007.

