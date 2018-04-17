Fighters for the Syrian Democratic Forces fire a mortar round toward positions held by Islamic State fighters in northern Syria in May 2016. (Rodi Said/Reuters)

An American citizen imprisoned for seven months without charges by the U.S. military as an enemy combatant will be transferred from Iraq to another country, the government has told a court, giving his lawyers three days to challenge the move.

At the direction of U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the District of Columbia, the U.S. Justice Department publicly disclosed its plans in a partly redacted filing early Tuesday afternoon with the name of the receiving country blacked out.

Two countries were under consideration, the government has previously said.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the detainee, whose name has not been disclosed, said it would seek to block the move and asked for a hearing late Wednesday or Thursday morning.

“Forcibly rendering” the detainee to another country “would be an unconscionable violation of his constitutional rights,” ACLU attorney Jonathan Hafetz said in a statement, adding, “the government has no legal authority to detain this U.S. citizen in the first place, and it clearly lacks any legal authority to transfer him to the custody of another government.”

A man waves an ISIS flag in Raqqa in Syria in 2014. (Stringer/Reuters)

Chutkan had previously ordered that no prisoner transfer take place until 72 hours after the government has given notice of a planned move.

The U.S. military has held the man as a suspected member of the Islamic State since he was turned over to American forces on Sept. 14 after he was captured in Syria at a rebel Syrian Democratic Forces checkpoint and declared his U.S. citizenship. The man was questioned for U.S. intelligence purposes, but American officials have said they lack admissible evidence to charge him with a crime.

In a nine-page filing, a State Department deputy assistant secretary whose name was redacted called a swift transfer “vital diplomatically to the United States,” now that a third country has invoked its “sovereign interest” to accept the detainee and formally confirmed he would not face torture, a pledge required by U.S. law in cases of involuntary transfer.

“U.S. officials . . . have engaged in extensive diplomatic discussions,” the official said in a court filing that shielded details of the transfer talks and conditions, citing the need to keep diplomatic channels confidential. “Now that these intensive efforts have resulted in a commitment to transfer [redacted], it is imperative that the transfer occur quickly and smoothly,” the official said.

The notice was the latest twist in a case that sought to test whether U.S. citizens captured on a battlefield as suspected Islamic State fighters can assert the same right to challenge their detentions that was established by the Supreme Court for Americans suspected of belonging to al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups after 9/11.

The ACLU filed suit in October to represent the man. After Chutkan ordered the government to allow the ACLU to speak with him by Pentagon videoconference, the man authorized the group to file a habeas corpus petition on his behalf challenging his detention.

Chutkan has balked at the government’s request for what she called a “blank check” in its handling of the detainee but stopped short of barring a transfer outright. Instead, she ordered that the government give notice before undertaking a move while also saying the government’s options were to release him or hold him in the United States while he challenges his detention, as the ACLU sought. In court filings, the government has said the man was born in the United States but raised in Saudi Arabia, where he is a dual citizen. The government stated that he attended college and studied electrical engineering in Louisiana, is married and has a 3-year-old daughter whom he tried to register as an American citizen on two trips to the United States in 2014.

According to government filings, the man, whose identity the ACLU has learned but has not shared publicly, told FBI interrogators that he worked for the Islamic State guarding a gas field and monitoring civilians.

FBI investigators said in court records that the man claimed he was a freelance journalist who was arrested and agreed to work for ISIS to try to gain his release. The FBI said it could find no evidence of articles he wrote, however. The FBI also said that he lied about aspects of his travels and had social-media postings and other online activity that it said showed his interest in ISIS and weaponry.

In a court filing, the government also said a U.S. military intelligence report on an ISIS recruiting file indicated the man registered with the group in July 2014 as a “fighter,” declining a choice of “suicide bomber.”

When captured, the man had a GPS device, a Koran, about $4,200 in cash, and a scuba snorkel and mask, court filings said.

The government in April challenged the need for the notification requirement before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where a decision is pending.

The ACLU had called the man’s anonymous detention “the nightmare scenario.” Indefinitely detaining a U.S. citizen without charges, a lawyer or court review was a constitutional “black hole” of unchecked government power, the ACLU said.

It also opposed his transfer, saying the Defense Department must present “positive legal authority” for such a move, such as an extradition treaty or allegation that the man committed a crime in another country.

Attorneys for the Justice Department had said the government had authority to move the man, without notice, to any country having a legitimate interest in him. They also said the requirement to file a notice hindered diplomatic efforts, citing unspecified but what they called significant national security and foreign relations concerns.