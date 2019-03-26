A U.S. Secret Service motorcycle officer was injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a vehicle near the residence of Vice President Pence at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Northwest Washington.

The secret service said in a statement that the uniformed officer was taken to a hospital with injuries deemed non-life-threatening. The D.C. fire department said the officer was in serious condition with a possible leg injury.

The crash occurred about 11:35 a.m. at 34th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW. Details of which direction each vehicle was headed were not immediately available.

A spokesman for the Secret Service said the male officer had been headed to the vice president’s residence to set up for a motorcade later in the day. The officer was not responding to an emergency when the crash occurred on the circle that goes around the observatory.

The Secret Service said the D.C. police department would assume control of the investigation to determine who was at fault. D.C. police had no immediate comment.

