A reporter for USA Today was killed Friday night when a car struck him as he was riding a motorcycle through the H Street nightclub area in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said. Officers later arrested the car’s driver and charged him with murder.

The victim was Oren Dorell, 53, of Northeast. Police said he was riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX motorcycle east in the 1100 block of H Street at about 8:30 p.m. when he collided with a 2006 Toyota Camry. Dorell was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The driver fled in the Camry. Later Friday, police found the man whom they believe to be the driver. Daryl Grant Alexander, 47, of Southeast Washington, was arrested and charged with ­second-degree murder, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Karimah Bilal, a D.C. police spokeswoman, said Saturday that police typically seek a murder charge in fatal collision cases when they believe the driver was drunk.

Alexander made his first court appearance Saturday and was ordered held without bond, court records show.

Dorell was a foreign affairs and breaking news reporter for USA Today, where he had worked since 2005, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously worked for the Raleigh News & Observer and the Akron Beacon Journal and was a graduate of Temple University.