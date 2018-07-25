They were probably taking the car to go see their dog in the Shenandoah Valley area of Virginia.

But authorities said the two boys, ages 7 and 10, caused a dangerous situation when they took a black Lexus for a joyride on a Virginia highway.

The incident began Tuesday in the Wilmington area of Fluvanna County, about 30 miles from Charlottesville, when one of the boys got behind the wheel of his parents’ car, with the other boy as his wingman, and drove along Interstate 64. Their car eventually collided with another vehicle and crashed, according to WRIC-ABC 8 News.

The Fluvanna sheriff’s office said authorities received a call from the foster parents of the two boys. The parents told officials that when they awoke, their Lexus was gone, and so were the boys.

They told authorities they thought the two may have been attempting to get to the Shenandoah Valley to see their dog.

Another driver along the highway called Virginia State Police after seeing the Lexus being driven erratically, according to WRIC. The driver who called police followed the car until it crashed into another car and then into a median. No one was injured, officials said.

The boys were taken into custody, then taken home.