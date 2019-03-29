A Virginia day-care worker was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual battery after being accused of molesting at least two children, authorities said Friday.

On Thursday, child protective services contacted police after a child reported being inappropriately touched by Rolly Hammond, 38, of Burke, Fairfax County police said in a statement.

Police said in the statement that they found another juvenile who reported being abused for several years by Hammond.

Hammond was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of forcible sodomy and one count of indecent liberties by a custodian, police said.

Hammond is a day-care worker with the Department of Family Services’ School Age Child Care program based at West Springfield Elementary School in Springfield, according to the statement.

At a Friday news conference, Fairfax County Department of Family Services Deputy Director Ron Chavarro said Hammond had been employed by the county since 2008, and had worked at Ravenswood Elementary and Rolling Valley Elementary, as well as West Springfield.

At the news conference, Col. Edwin C. Roessler Jr., Fairfax County chief of police, said the crimes Hammond is accused of were “horrific to the safety of the youth in our community.”

Police asked anyone who is concerned their child had inappropriate contact with Hammond to call them at 703-246-7800.

