A 20-year-old Virginia man was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor after an incident earlier this month at Fort Hunt Park in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:35 a.m. on June 13 when the U.S. Park Police received a called for a report of a sexual assault at the park, which sits near the George Washington Memorial Parkway. The suspect fled. Officers searched the area but could not find him.

On June 19, police said they arrested Dennis Barrahona-Urritia at his home. He resisted arrest, and two park police officers sustained minor injuries while executing the warrant.

Police said they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other. Urritia remains in custody, park police officials said.