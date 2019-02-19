A Virginia man faces charges after police said he stole a Hyundai, crashed it and caused a passenger to be thrown from it. Both men were taken to a hospital, along with the driver of another vehicle that was struck. (Virginia State Police)

A Virginia man was arrested and charged after police say he led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, crashed into another vehicle and struck a fire hydrant before flipping the vehicle and causing his passenger to be ejected.

The incident happened about 7:25 a.m. Monday when police said they spotted a stolen Hyundai headed eastbound on the Beltway near Van Dorn Street in Fairfax County. As a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver ran a red light as he sped off.

The Hyundai sped down Eisenhower Avenue and into Alexandria, police said, where it struck a Lexus. The Hyundai went off the road, hit a fire hydrant and slid into a grassy embankment, police said. It then flipped, throwing a 19-year-old man who was a passenger from the vehicle before it landed in a parking lot, according to police.

The Lexus the Hyundai hit crashed into a metal railing, and that driver, along with the Hyundai’s passenger, were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, officials said.

Police said the Hyundai’s driver crawled from the crashed vehicle and fled. He was caught a short time later by a state trooper and taken into custody without further incident.

Police identified him as De’Jon Kenney, 18, of Dumfries. Kenney was also transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation, police said.

Authorities said that the incident remains under investigation and that a handgun was found where the stolen vehicle crashed.

Kenney is charged with grand larceny as well as eluding police, hit-and-run and possession of a firearm, plus other charges.

Officials said the 19-year-old who was a passenger in the Hyundai has not been charged.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news