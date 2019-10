A Virginia man was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child for allegedly sexually abusing a girl he was coaching more than a decade ago, Prince William County police said Wednesday.

After receiving a tip from the FBI, police in July began investigating the alleged assaults committed between August 2007 and November 2008 by a coach who worked at a gymnastics center in Burke, police said in a statement. The alleged assaults, on a 16- or 17-year-old girl who was training at the center, occurred in Haymarket when the coach lived in Prince William County, police said.