Prince William County police later identified the pickup truck driver as William Waibel III. Police said Waibel was headed east on Village Drive when he had a medical emergency and drove off the road. His truck hit two parked cars that had no one in them before coming to a stop.
Witnesses gave medical assistance to Waibel until rescue personnel arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Police said his death appeared to be “medical related and not the result of injuries sustained during the crash.”