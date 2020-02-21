A 59-year-old Woodbridge man died Thursday afternoon after he suffered a medical emergency while driving a pickup truck and veered off the road, hitting two parked vehicles, in Prince William County, police said.

Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of Village Road near Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge.

Prince William County police later identified the pickup truck driver as William Waibel III. Police said Waibel was headed east on Village Drive when he had a medical emergency and drove off the road. His truck hit two parked cars that had no one in them before coming to a stop.

Witnesses gave medical assistance to Waibel until rescue personnel arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said his death appeared to be “medical related and not the result of injuries sustained during the crash.”