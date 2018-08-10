A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Virginia in what authorities said was a “road rage incident.”

Around 4 p.m., a 2010 Mitsubishi Galant sedan and a 1995 Ford F-Super Duty truck were traveling north on Prince William Parkway around Minnieville Road in Woodbridge when a “road rage incident occurred,” Prince William County police said in a statement.

After both vehicles stopped in traffic, the driver of the Ford exited his vehicle and approached the driver of the Galant, the statement said. The Galant then moved into the left lanes, striking a 2012 Honda Odyssey minivan and pinning the driver of the Ford against the minivan, according to the statement.

The driver of the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Dean Walker of Woodbridge, died at the scene, police said; the driver of the Galant was identified by police only as a 34-year-old Woodbridge man. Police said he stopped at the scene and contacted authorities.

Police said it was not clear which vehicle struck Walker, and no charges have been filed.