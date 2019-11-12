Associated with white-supremacist organizations such as Vanguard America and Atomwaffen Division, Thomasberg also possessed at least four firearms while unlawfully using controlled substances, including marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and opium, the statement said.

On Tuesday, Thomasberg pleaded guilty to making a material false statement related to the purchase of a firearm and to possessing firearms while being an unlawful user of or addicted to controlled substances, according to the statement.

“Marijuana and firearms are a potentially deadly mix,” Terwilliger said in a statement. “If you are a drug user, you are prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm. Simple as that.”

Thomasberg faces up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

