Veronica Youngblood, 33, is charged with murder after shooting her two daughters. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Sheriff)

A Fairfax County woman charged in the killing of her two daughters in August will be evaluated for her competency to stand trial after she refused to come to the courtroom to attend a preliminary hearing in the case on Friday.

Veronica Youngblood, 33, of McLean, also recently attempted to kill herself and was speaking incoherently about her case, Fairfax County Public Defender Dawn Butorac said at the hearing Friday.

“There has been some deterioration in her mental health,” Butorac told a judge in the Fairfax County juvenile court before moving for the competency evaluation.

Judge Gayl Branum Carr ordered the evaluation.

Friday’s hearing was initially delayed as Butorac and another attorney talked to Youngblood at the Fairfax County jail, but Youngblood still refused to come to the hearing, Butorac said in court.

Youngblood has been charged with one count of murder, after police said she shot her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklynn, and teenage daughter in an apartment they shared in McLean on the night of Aug. 5. The elder teen, who has not been identified by police, later died at a hospital.

Police have not released a motive in the killings, but Youngblood had recently gone through a contentious divorce and was in a custody dispute over the children with her ex-husband.