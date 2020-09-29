Virginia State Police said a Honda Odyssey was headed south on the interstate and going “at a high rate of speed” when the driver came upon a traffic jam but couldn’t stop in time, and rear-ended a Nissan Altima. That caused both vehicles to hit the back of a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Honda, later identified as Prentis C. Carmichael, 27, of Dumfries, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Carmichael was arrested and charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter. Police said Carmichael was wearing a seat belt.
Police said Siddig was driving the Nissan. He was taken to a hospital and died the next day. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 55-year-old man from Florida, was not hurt in the crash, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.