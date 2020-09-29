Authorities have identified a man who was killed last week in a crash along Interstate 95 after his vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

The crash happened around 11:23 p.m. Sept. 23 along Interstate 95 near Route 1 in Fairfax County, fatally injuring Hassan Sarwat Siddig, 26, of Woodbridge.

Virginia State Police said a Honda Odyssey was headed south on the interstate and going “at a high rate of speed” when the driver came upon a traffic jam but couldn’t stop in time, and rear-ended a Nissan Altima. That caused both vehicles to hit the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Honda, later identified as Prentis C. Carmichael, 27, of Dumfries, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Carmichael was arrested and charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter. Police said Carmichael was wearing a seat belt.

Police said Siddig was driving the Nissan. He was taken to a hospital and died the next day. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 55-year-old man from Florida, was not hurt in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.