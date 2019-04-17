A sergeant in the Virginia Capitol Police has been fired, the police said Wednesday, after an investigation into his social media posts that apparently referenced white-supremacist groups.

Sgt. Robert A. Stamm, 36, was placed on administrative leave in February and an internal investigation was begun. A group called Antifascists of the Seven Hills published a blog post in February that included photos of Stamm from his social media accounts. In some photos Stamm was shown with several tattoos, flags and other symbols that the group said are connected with white supremacists and Nazis.

[Police sergeant on leave after claim his social media posts show symbols linked to white-supremacist groups]

Virginia law provides protections for officers who are investigated for misconduct, and Capitol Police Chief Anthony S. Pike said those procedures were followed, to include written notifications of the review process and the opportunity to respond to findings made in the investigation.

Pike said in a statement that “this review was conducted with the dual aims of being not only fair but thorough.” The chief said the Capitol Police “traces its heritage back more than four centuries, and we take employee conduct very seriously. We will continue to commit ourselves to providing law enforcement services to our community with the utmost professionalism.”

The Capitol Police guard the Virginia state capitol area in Richmond, and they said in February that Stamm had been assigned to monitor protesters who gathered outside Gov. Ralph Northam’s mansion. Stamm was photographed with a large bandage covering a tattoo on his neck, and a police spokesman said that Stamm was “not alone” in wearing something to cover up tattoos.

Stamm did not respond to an emailed request for comment and no phone number could be located for him. He was promoted to sergeant last year, the police said.

