Diokno was a seasonal employee of Falls Church City Public Schools.
A spokesman for Falls Church City Public Schools said Diokno was hired in 2016 and fired June 4.
“On June 3, 2021, in accordance with state law, Falls Church City Public Schools contacted Falls Church City Police and Child Protective Services (CPS) immediately after receiving an allegation of potentially inappropriate conduct by a coach toward a student-athlete,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement. “As a result, the coach was immediately relieved of his coaching duties.”
An investigation began June 16 and revealed that the inappropriate contact with the student began in May, police said. Diokno was arrested Monday and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.
Police said they are seeking witnesses who might have more information about the case or who are aware of other instances when Diokno might have had inappropriate contact with students.
No one answered a number listed for Diokno, and a voice mail box for the number was full. Diokno’s case is not yet listed in court records, so it could not be determined whether he has an attorney.