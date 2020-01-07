The van driver was critically injured, state police said. The driver of the school bus and an adult bus passenger were also taken to a hospital.

According to state police, the van was going east on Route 55 near Carrington Road when it went out of control and crossed the centerline, striking a bus that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The van passenger was not wearing a seat belt, police said. They said he was 48 years old, but withheld his name until relatives could be notified.

The van driver, a 71-year-old man, was flown to a hospital, police said. They said he was using a seat belt.

The bus driver, a 59-year old woman from Warrenton, was taken to a hospital for treatment. She wore a seat belt, the police said. The bus passenger, a 68-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital.

Another adult on the bus was not injured, police said.

In a statement, state police said “slick road conditions were factors” in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The winter storm led schools in Fauquier County to dismiss early on Tuesday. The county’s schools will be closed Wednesday.

