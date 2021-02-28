In a tweet mourning the death, VCU said authorities identified Oakes early Saturday at an off-campus residence and said Richmond police were investigating.
VCU said both the university and the national office of the Delta Chi fraternity issued “cease-and-desist” orders to the university chapter. The tweet did not draw any link between the student and the fraternity.
However, Oakes’s cousin said that he had been trying to join the fraternity and that he was given alcohol at a Friday night party.
After being blindfolded, she said, Oakes may have struck his head on a tree. She said he fell asleep and at first seemed all right, but then police were called.
He was an amazing young man, she said, and his death deserves an investigation.
A website that tracks suspected hazing deaths says one has been reported each year from 1959 to 2019 involving a school, club or organization in the United States.