Police said Rathbun had activated his body-worn camera but that the family of the man killed, 26-year-old Vedo Hall of Southeast Washington, did not consent to make the video public.
The incident occurred May 24 when police were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of Mississippi Avenue SE to investigate a possible abduction. Police said a man inside the apartment indicated to officers that he had a gun and would shoot them.
Police said the officers retreated. As reinforcements arrived, police said, Hall fled from the apartment with the woman and was later seen by an officer with the woman near the apartment building in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue SE, outside Malcom X Opportunity Center.
Authorities said Hall was holding an SKS semiautomatic rifle and pointed it at Rathbun, who they said fired in response. Police said Hall died at a hospital. Police said they seized 45 bullets and that the rifle had a drum magazine capable of holding 50 rounds of ammunition.
Police said the woman was not harmed.
Hall’s family has declined to comment on the case. Efforts to reach Rathbun were not successful Monday. A representative from the police union did not respond to an interview request.