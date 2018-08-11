Car crashed into hospital in Alexandria, Va., on Saturday. Driver was hospitalized, the fire department said. (Photo by IAFF Local 2141, Alexandria Professional Firefighters)

A car crashed into the wall of a hospital in Alexandria, Va., on Saturday, and came to rest halfway inside the building, authorities said.

Only the driver of the car was injured, said the Alexandria fire department. The driver was taken to George Washington University Hospital for treatment, the department said. No condition could be learned.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at the Inova Alexandria Hospital according to the Alexandria firefighters’ union, the International Association of Fire Fighters local 2141.

It was not clear why the vehicle drove into the building.