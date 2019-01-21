A car drove off an overpass in Arlington on Monday morning, hitting the roadway below and injuring the driver, Arlington police said.

The vehicle was traveling on Interstate 66 at about 8:30 a.m. when it left the road and landed on Route 110, police said in a tweet Monday. Parts of Route 110 were closed to traffic for the next two hours.

The driver of the vehicle was taken out of the car by the Arlington County Fire Department, and transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The Fire Department tweeted that the driver was in “good condition.”

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police said the investigation into the incident is continuing.