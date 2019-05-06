A vehicle apparently went into the water Sunday night near Roosevelt Island in the Potomac River, and a search was still under way Monday morning, authorities said.
The search was being conducted near the island’s parking lot, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department. A witness reported that the vehicle went into the water.
The parking lot is on the Virginia shore, adjacent to the George Washington Memorial Parkway, and west of the island itself. A nearby footbridge links the island to the Virginia shoreline.
Around 10 p.m. the fire department said the vehicle was submerged and not visible.
