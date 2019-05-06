A vehicle reportedly went into the water and submerged Sunday night near Roosevelt Island in the Potomac River. (National Park Service photo)

A vehicle apparently went into the water Sunday night near Roosevelt Island in the Potomac River, and a search was still under way Monday morning, authorities said.

The search was being conducted near the island’s parking lot, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department. A witness reported that the vehicle went into the water.

The parking lot is on the Virginia shore, adjacent to the George Washington Memorial Parkway, and west of the island itself. A nearby footbridge links the island to the Virginia shoreline.

Around 10 p.m. the fire department said the vehicle was submerged and not visible.

Read more:



A search was under way near Roosevelt Island Sunday night after a report that a vehicle had gone into the Potomac River near the island’s parking lot. (DC fire and ems photo)

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news