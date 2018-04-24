

Four pedestrians were struck Tuesday afternoon on a sidewalk in downtown Washington. (D.C. Fire Department)

Four people were struck by a vehicle in downtown Washington on Tuesday after two vehicles collided in an intersection, according to D.C. police.

The pedestrians were taken to area hospitals suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. at 9th Street and New York Avenue NW.

Police said there was no indication the incident was intentional.

“We simply believe this is a traffic accident,” said Cmdr. Morgan C. Kane, who runs the 1st District station that covers parts of downtown.

Kane said the two vehicles, a pickup truck and a silver sedan, were being driven south on 9th Street when the driver of the truck apparently took the turn onto New York Avenue too wide and struck the sedan. Kane said the impact pushed the sedan onto the sidewalk and into the pedestrians.

Several roads in the area were closed during the investigation. They reopened about 3:45 p.m.