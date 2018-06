An outage with Verizon is causing a problem Thursday morning with dialing 911 for residents in part of Northern Virginia, officials said.

Residents in Fairfax and Prince William counties, along with parts of Arlington and Alexandria, are not able to dial 911 or 10-digit phone numbers. Residents can text 911 from their Verizon phones.

Verizon Wireless Outage Affecting 9-1-1 https://t.co/fAD8pt4Tba — Fairfax County Government (@fairfaxcounty) June 21, 2018

It was not immediately known what caused the outage, and it is not clear how long it will last.