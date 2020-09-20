By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 20, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDTOne person was severely injured Sunday night in a fiery car crash in Southeast Washington, authorities said.An occupant of a vehicle suffered “very critical” injuries in the crash on Pennsylvania Avenue SE at the east end of the Sousa Bridge, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS department.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt appeared that the victim’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, according to the fire department. The cause was not immediately known.The crash occurred about 9 p.m. and the fire was extinguished, the fire department said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.