One person was severely injured Sunday night in a fiery car crash in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

An occupant of a vehicle suffered “very critical” injuries in the crash on Pennsylvania Avenue SE at the east end of the Sousa Bridge, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS department.

It appeared that the victim’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, according to the fire department. The cause was not immediately known.

The crash occurred about 9 p.m. and the fire was extinguished, the fire department said.