A police department spokesman said a preliminary assessment shows that Allen’s death is not believed to be related to covid-19, though a final determination is pending. The death Monday of Sgt. Mark Eckenrode, 54, is also not believed to be from coronavirus, the spokesman said.

AD

But the two deaths of officers coming amid the deadly pandemic that is claiming victims across the city and has sickened 31 D.C. officers, one of whom is hospitalized in critical condition, and sidelined more than 300 others, has stunned a force battling disease and crime.

AD

“She was a beloved first-line supervisor,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said. “The officers at the 3rd District are absolutely devastated, as are all of us. To lose two veteran police sergeants in a week in this environment is particularly difficult.”

Newsham said Allen arrived for her midnight shift and was given a health screening that included taking her temperature, a new protocol to ensure that officers do not come to work sick or showing symptoms of the coronavirus. He said Allen “showed no outward signs of illness.”

AD

The chief said Allen completed her shift and collapsed shortly after she left the station about 11:30 a.m., as she walked to her personal vehicle. She died later at a hospital.

Newsham said he is considering whether to designate the deaths of Allen and Eckenrode, who had been assigned as a liaison to D.C. Superior Court and spent 23 years on the force, as line-of-duty deaths.

AD