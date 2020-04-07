The D.C. police “family is heartbroken over this loss,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said on Twitter. “We can only hope that the memory of his heroism as a dedicated first line supervisor will bring some comfort to his wife, three children, family and friends.”
The chief added, “His service to the Department and the City will never be forgotten.”
Police did not divulge where Eckenrode was when he fell ill. A department spokesman said he was rushed in an ambulance to George Washington University Hospital, where he died.
Monday night, dozens of police officers in cruisers with flashing lights converged outside the hospital in Foggy Bottom in a show of solidarity and respect. A spokesman said the department was determining whether the death will be classified as in the line of duty.
As a sergeant, Eckenrode oversaw 15 police officers assigned to D.C. Superior Court, whose duties include coordinating appearances by officers in criminal and traffic cases.
Records show Eckenrode received at least three awards while on the police force, which he joined in 1997, including two achievement medals for acts that bring credit to the department.
Online records show Eckenrode lived in Virginia. His family did not respond to interview requests.