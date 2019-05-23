Authorities have charged a Department of Veterans Affairs employee with secretly recording women in bathroom stalls in an office in downtown Washington, according to court documents filed in the case.

Alex Greenlee, 24, of Alexandria, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of voyeurism. A D.C. Superior Court judge freed him Wednesday, pending a hearing June 25.

Police said two cameras were discovered in January after a female employee discovered one of them and reported seeing Greenlee outside the woman’s bathroom using his mobile phone, the arrest affidavit says.

Court documents say police with the Federal Protective Service arrested Greenlee this week after conducting an investigation that included analyzing memory cards and matching images of women to the recordings. The affidavit says the suspect was recorded on his own camera “placing and/or maneuvering” the devices.

Greenlee did not return a call to his home in Northern Virginia. His attorney also did not respond to an interview request.

Susan Carter, a spokeswoman for the Department of Veterans Affairs, said officials “immediately notified law enforcement after learning about this abhorrent behavior.” The spokeswoman said the agency “has begun the process for firing this individual.”

Greenlee worked at an office in the 800 block of I Street NW, which houses the Veterans Affairs Office of Healthcare Inspections, where the agency’s inspector general is assigned. The inspector general provides independent oversight of the agency and monitors health care offered to veterans. The Veterans Affairs spokeswoman was not able to provide Greenlee’s job description.

The arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says that on Jan. 25, a woman using the office restroom saw what appeared to be a “micro camera” in the stall next to hers.

The affidavit says she then saw Greenlee outside the bathroom with a phone. The affidavit says he “attempted to go back inside the woman’s restroom to get paper towels.” Other employees told police they had seen Greenlee going into the women’s bathroom earlier in the day saying the men’s room was out of towels.

Police said another employee found a second camera three days later in the same bathroom, this one hidden under a toilet seat cover. In all, the court documents state police matched four women to images stored on the two cameras. A fifth person recorded has not yet been identified.

