Intruder goes into house in NW Washington; he touches sleeping victim, she screams. (iStock/iStock)

A Northwest Washington resident was awakened in her house Sunday morning by the touch of an intruder. tje D.C. police said.

It was about 6 a.m. when the intruder got into the house in the 700 block of Emerson Street NW, which is in the Petworth/ Brightwood Park area of the city.in her house.

After going inside, police said, the intruder approached the victim while she was still asleep.

His touch apparently woke her, according to the police account.

As the intruder touched her, the police seaid, “she screamed “ and he fled. No age was given for the person touched; she was described only as female.

The description of the intruder was sketchy.

Police said he was described as in his late teens, and thin. He wore a black shirt.