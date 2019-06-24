A phone was snatched Sunday evening in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, but the victim declined to let the robber get away with it and ran after him, according to police. (iStock)

Robbers sometimes snatch cellphones from a user’s hand and run, but sometimes the victim can run faster and farther than they can, as happened Sunday evening on Capitol Hill, according to a police account.

Matters began about 6:45 p.m. Sunday as the victim was walking in the 600 block of E Street, near the intersection with Seventh Street, when someone grabbed the phone from her hand, and ran.

But, police said, the victim ran after the robber. The chase went north on Seventh Street NE, then west onto Acker Place, and finally down one of the alleys running off Acker.

Witnesses saw the chase and joined in, police said. That caught the attention of a D.C. police sergeant, who was near Seventh and F Streets, according to authorities.

By the time the police arrived at the scene, the suspect had apparently become winded from his flight, police said. He “had tired from running,” according to a police department Internet bulletin board.

The victim got her phone back, police said.

Police said they arrested a 16-year-old male and charged him with robbery by snatch.

The victim was not identified immediately. However, police said they understood that the victim was a runner, who was apparently not greatly slowed by the footgear she wore at the time — sandals.

In addition, police said that despite the positive outcome of Sunday’s incident, they do not advise crime victims to pursue suspects.

