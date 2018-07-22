A man who was found shot to death near the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station in Northeast Washington has been identified as James Tyrone Eaton of Northeast.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Rhode Island Avenue about 3:43 a.m. Friday and found Eaton, 26. He was pronounced dead there. Police said they were looking for a silver sedan suspected of being involved but had no other description of the vehicle.

No suspects were in custody, and no motive was disclosed in the killing, which was the 80th in the District this year.