The man who was fatally shot on Monday in Northeast Washington was identified Tuesday by the D.C. police as a 29-year-old Northeast Washington man.Cimerron Kennedy was found about 6 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Jay Street, the police said. He had a gunshot wound and died at a hospital, they said.