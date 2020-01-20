A second victim, a man, remains in critical condition, the department said in an update posted on its Facebook page. One firefighter was treated for second-degree burns and four adults safely evacuated the home, the department said.

A union representing professional firefighters in the county said Sunday that the three closest firehouses “were out of service due to no staffing.”

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1619 included a video on Twitter that showed firefighters racing into a home fully engulfed in flames with the hashtag #NeverAgain and captioned, “At 6:03 p.m., last night Fire Fighters were called to the scene for a house fire . . . Three companies were unavailable . . . Call your representatives. Tell them you never want this to happen again!”

According to a fire department timeline released Monday, a paramedic engine from Landover Hills Station 830 arrived at the address about seven minutes after an initial dispatch at 6:04 p.m., and people were reported rescued from the basement at 6:16 p.m. and 6:18 p.m.

County fire officials said the first unit arrived on the scene in six minutes and 30 seconds, and 15 firefighters were on the scene within 12 minutes. The department’s goal is to have a first unit arrive to the scene within five minutes and 20 seconds, and to have 15 firefighters on the scene within 12 minutes of dispatch.

“The closest Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Stations, Stations 848, 828, and 813 are volunteer stations and were not in service at the time of the fire,” the department confirmed.

The West Lanham Hills Station 848 is about half as far from the incident site as the Landover Hills station 830.

“The Department utilizes analytic software to balance resources based on call volume and station availability. The software is designed to ensure response in all areas of the county when stations are placed out of service or unavailable due to other calls,” the county fire department said.

