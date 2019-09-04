A pedestrian killed Monday in Oxon Hill has been identified, and police said they are looking for a vehicle that left the scene.

Police said Gilbert Butler, 48, of Upper Marlboro, was found critically injured in the 5500 block of St. Barnabas Road about 8:50 p.m. after authorities were notified of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police said Butler was struck by a van in the southbound lanes of St. Barnabas. He may have fallen, or may have been lying in the roadway, the police said. They said he was not in a crosswalk.

He was critically injured and died shortly afterward at a hospital, police said.

The van that struck him did not stay at the scene, and authorities are looking for it, police said. Moments after being hit by the van, police said, Butler was struck by a second vehicle. That vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

