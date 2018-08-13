Two men attacked a third on Saturday near a D.C. Courthouse. Police said the victim took a taser away from one assailant, but was stabbed by the other. (iStock/iStock)

Two people attacked a third with a Taser and a knife in downtown Washington Saturday afternoon, the police said. They said the victim took away the Taser but was stabbed with the knife.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the 400 block of E Street NW, in an area with strong links to law enforcement. A D.C. Superior Court building is on one side of the block, and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is on the other.

As police described the incident, two people and the victim were embroiled in an argument when the Taser, a device that administers an electric shock, was brandished.

The victim disarmed the holder of the Taser, but was stabbed at least twice by the other person, police said.

They said Issa Conteh, 38, of Alexandria Va was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, in connection with the brandishing of the Taser.

The victim was taken to a hospital, police said. They said his wounds were not life-threatening.

No account was given of the subject of the argument.