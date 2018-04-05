D.C. firefighters clean debris from a deadly fire at a rowhouse in the 1600 block of Riggs Place NW in Washington in 2015. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

A jury ordered the owner of a Northwest D.C. home to pay $15.2 million to the families of two people who died three years ago in a house fire, according to a lawyer for one of the families.

Nina Brekelmans, 25, and Michael McLoughlin, 24, died in the June 2015 fire at Riggs Place and 16th Street NW, where they rented rooms in a third-floor apartment in a rowhouse.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the families of Brekelmans and McLoughlin. The jury decision came Wednesday after a trial that lasted more than a week. NBC4 first reported the award.

Pat Regan, a lawyer for Brekelmans’s family, said the windows in the units were painted shut and the two couldn’t escape, while there also were no working smoke alarms. He called the third floor where the two victims lived in separate rooms “a death trap.”

[Dupont house where tenants died in fire had no rental license, officials say]

Nina Brekelmans, near the Nile River in Egypt in 2010. (Family photo)

A lawyer for Len Salas, owner of the building, didn’t respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

At the trial, Regan said a 911 call was played for the jury. He described the call as horrific because Brekelmans can be heard screaming, saying she “can’t get out.” Regan said she is heard saying that flames are coming and is begging for help.

“You literally hear her dying,” he said, and “then there is silence.”

The rowhouse owner didn’t have a permit to rent the rooms, D.C. officials have said. Brekelmans and McLoughlin each paid about $1,500 a month in rent.

Salas’s father, Max E. Salas, lived on the first two floors of the house. Len Salas had bought the house from his father in 2007, according to D.C. tax records. Another tenant lived in the basement.

[Owner of Dupont Circle house where fatal fire occurred is fined]

According to the lawsuit, the fire started about 2:30 a.m. on June 3, 2015, in the living room on the first floor near “electrical appliances and wiring.” Fire investigators determined the blaze was accidental and the cause was “electrical in origin.”

Michael McLoughlin (Family photo)

Brekelmans couldn’t escape, the lawsuit said, because of “inoperable windows, lack of a proper and functioning fire escape, and lack of smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and other adequate fire emergency systems.” The suit alleged that Len and Max Salas were “negligent” in not installing and maintaining proper smoke detector systems, which it said would have alerted Brekelmans to get out safely.

Gail and Nicolaas Brekelmans, Nina’s parents, said Thursday they filed the lawsuit because they believe too many mistakes were made on safety issues. After the jury’s decision, Gail Brekelmans said it was “a relief” because they wanted the home’s owner to be held responsible.

“We were relieved,” she said. “We didn’t feel great joy because we don’t have Nina back but we’re grateful for the verdict. We want to put other landlords and owners on notice.” She added: “We don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

[Two promising lives cut short by D.C. house fire]

Regan said the message for landlords and property managers is to follow fire safety rules.

“It is that simple,” he said. “Don’t cut corners.”

Regan said the jury’s award of $15.2 million will be split between the two families.

Brekelmans graduated from Georgetown University in May 2015 with a master’s degree in Arabic studies and was set to go to the Middle East to research Jordan’s female distance runners.

She was involved with the Georgetown Running Club, was treasurer of a women’s international group and interned with Georgetown’s Muslim Chaplaincy. Brekelmans also was fluent in Spanish and Arabic, and studied in Jordan on a prestigious Boren Fellowship from the National Security Education Program.

McLoughlin graduated magna cum laude in 2012 from the University of Maryland and worked at an insurance company. His friends and family said he was known for being able to make people laugh, while at his work he impressed his bosses when he turned in a complex spatial data analysis a month before the deadline.