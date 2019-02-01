Two young men found fatally shot inside a crashed car north of Washington were killed by an 18-year-old to whom the pair was planning to sell $600 worth of marijuana, prosecutors alleged Friday.

“The shooter was believed to be inside the car when the shots were fired,” Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Larson said in court.

He said the two victims killed Monday night along Stewart Lane in the Montgomery County’s White Oak area were “shot at point-blank range, execution-style.”

The bullets hit the two victims in the back and side, Larsen said. The pair managed to drive a short distance before crashing. Police arrived to find them dead inside the car.

The suspect, Dontaye Jamahl Hunt, was ordered held without bond on Friday. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The victims have been identified as Jordan Alexander Radway, 23, of Laurel, and Christian Deon Roberts, 24, of Silver Spring.

