Fire officials have identified three people who died this weekend in a fire in a group home in Severn, Md.

Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a home on fire in the 7900 block of Stone Hearth Road, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a statement. The fire was extinguished in about an hour, the statement said. Four people escaped without injury, and three died at the scene.

The victims were identified Monday as 61-year old Walter McCardell and 44-year-old William Garcia, residents of the home, and 65-year-old Barbara Brown, an employee of the home and a resident of Brooklyn, Md.

The home was operated by Arundel Lodge, a nonprofit working with families affected by mental health and substance abuse problems.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and asked anyone with information about it to contact them at 410-222-TIPS.