A video caught inside a Walmart store in Northern Virginia shows some moments of a man’s encounter with local police officers as he screamed and damaged items in the store. Police ultimately used a Taser to subdue him.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the Walmart on Liberia Avenue in Manassas. Police in Prince William County said they came to the store after getting a call about a disorderly man.

A store employee said the man — whom police later identified as George Warren Cummings, 64, of Haymarket, Va. — was screaming and breaking items in the store. When a police officer arrived, he found Cummings near the customer service counter inside the store, according to police.

A video caught part of the incident, according to Fox 5 DC.

The officer tried to stop the man, but he wouldn’t follow the officer’s commands. The officer used pepper spray on him, and Cummings then “lunged at the officer and struck him in the upper body,” according to a police report.

The officer then used a Taser to detain Cummings. Cummings was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and then released. He faces charges of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and other charges. He is being held without bond and has a hearing scheduled for late November.