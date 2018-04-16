D.C. police seeks the public's assistance in identifying three persons of interest in reference to an aggravated assault incident which occurred in the 2000 block of 10th Street on April 15. (D.C. Police)

D.C. police have released a video of persons of interest in a Sunday attack that is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

The attack occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of 10th Street NW, the police said.

They said two men were assaulted by three people who yelled homophobic slurs.

The victims were hospitalized with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening

Sunday morning, Jamie Sycamore, a candidate for D.C. Council in Ward 1, issued a tweet expressing concern over the incident, which he said occurred near the Howard Theatre.

“...Two men were gaybashed outside the @HowardTheatre,” he tweeted. “Our country is in decline, and it’s time to start making change locally to ensure our #DCValues remain strong.”

Members of the department’s Special Liaison Branch — a community policing unit that includes the department’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Liaison Unit — are working with investigators, police said.

Here is the link to the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIn21PJLwNA&feature=youtu.be