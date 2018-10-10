A screenshot of a video that was posted on social media shows a black teenager as he was questioned by two white officers about possibly skipping school in Norfolk, Va. The police department is investigating the incident. (Courtesy of Shiba Tynes)

Police officials in Norfolk, Va., say they plan to conduct an internal investigation after a video went viral showing an officer pepper spraying a teenager who was allegedly skipping school.

The incident began just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 8 when two officers saw the 16-year-old boy walking along E. 19th Street in Norfolk. Part of it was captured on video by a passerby and posted on social media. The two officers in the video are white and the teenager is black.

In the video, the boy is heard saying the officers are “pulling me to the ground. You’re pulling me down,” as they explain that they’re trying to search his pockets.

Two passersby question the officers about the incident and one woman yells that police are mistreating the teenager.

“That is not how we handle,” she says at one point. “That’s not how you talk to people.” She later calls the officers’ behavior “very unprofessional.”

At another point in the video, the teenager is heard asking for the officers to take off his handcuffs and to stop what they were doing. One of the officers tells him to “relax, relax. You gotta relax, please.”

The boy says he can’t see and asks why he has to get into the patrol car.

Officials with the Norfolk Police Department said two officers stopped the teenager because they thought he might be skipping school, according to a statement. While interacting with the teenager, police said, one of the officers used pepper spray on him. But police did not explain what prompted the use of the spray.

Police said the teenager was treated at the scene by paramedics and released to his parents. Officials said any charges will be decided after an internal investigation is complete.

The two officers involved in the incident “remain on duty,” officials said, adding that no officers were injured. Authorities said they plan to “thoroughly investigate this incident to determine if the officers followed the department policies and procedures.”

The department did not identify the officers involved.