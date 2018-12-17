The video pretty much says it all — too big a TV and too small a getaway car.

Perhaps the thief — or thieves — hadn’t considered the size of the large-screen TV they clearly wanted and the small four-door escape car they had.

The incident happened Nov. 29 at a home on Gable Lane in Fort Washington, Md. Prince George’s County police put out a video showing it unfold.

In the video, a man in a hooded sweatshirt, black pants and yellow gloves can be seen getting out of a car and running to the front of a house. He comes back to the car with a large TV box and falls while trying to get to the car.

Then his real struggle begins, as he tries to get it into the car’s back seat — to no avail — and then tries the trunk. After failed attempts, he shoves it into the car’s back seat. The car then speeds away with the door ajar, part of the TV sticking out and the unclosed trunk flapping.



A surveillance camera caught this image of the man. (Prince George’s County Police Department)

Police described the thief as determined and said the video “speaks for itself.”

Last month, a girl estimated to be no older than 8 went to the front door of a house and stole a package as someone stood nearby and instructed her, according to authorities in Harford County, Md.

On Facebook, the local sheriff’s office wrote, “We always warn you about package Grinches this time of year, but it’s hard to believe that a Grinch decided to use Cindy Lou Who this year to steal packages!”

Police officials warned area residents to use precautions during the holiday season, when they typically have more packages arriving at their homes.

Here are some tips authorities recommend to avoid package thieves:

• Require a signature when the item is delivered.

• Ship the items to your job.

• Have a neighbor or family member who is home during the day take the packages inside.

* Ship items to a UPS, FedEx or U.S. Postal Service office.