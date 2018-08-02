Two employees, including a 74-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, tried to stop three robbers trying to steal wigs at a beauty supply store in Silver Spring, Md., but the thieves escaped after using pepper spray, police said.

Authorities said the incident happened July 27 just before 7 p.m. at Esther’s Beauty Salon/Supplies in the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue near 16th Street. The two employees were assaulted and pepper sprayed by the three suspects, according to Montgomery County Police.

A surveillance video shows the two employees trying to stop the suspects at the door. At one point, one of the suspects pushes and shoves the female employee. Then two of the suspects hold onto the male employee and push him out of the way as he tries to lock and block the door.

Displays of wigs fall around the store as the two employees try to fight off the robbers.

At one point, the female employee tries to attack one of the suspects with part of a mannequin. Then the male store employee tries to lock the door and keep one of the suspects inside.

In the struggle, police said the male employee suffered a cut on his head. The suspects fled the store. They stole one wig.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5070.